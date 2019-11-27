Derrick Armstrong

Funeral services for Derrick Armstrong will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the United Pentecostal Church of Okemah. Wake services will be Thursday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Derrick Armstrong was born August 6, 1980 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Timothy Lee Armstrong and Robin Bobbie Jimboy. He passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 west of Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 39.

Derrick was a resident of Okemah, Oklahoma and a graduate of Norman High School. He worked in maintenance and also enjoyed fishing and mechanic work.

He is preceded in death by one daughter, Lalonnie Armstrong.

Survivors include his mother, Robin Jimboy of Okemah; his father, Timothy Lee Armstrong of Okemah; two sons, Dylan McClellam and fiancé Adrienna of Yukon and Robbie Armstrong of Carnegie, Oklahoma; two daughters, Michelle Pocowatchit of Carnegie and Rose Armstrong of Carnegie; two sisters, Maritha Armstrong of Oklahoma City and Naomi Armstrong of Okemah and one grandchild, Eden McClellam. He is also survived by Marquita Pocowatchit of Carnegie.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Alan Jimboy, Travis Delaware, Mitchell Harjo, Jeremy Vaughn, William Jimboy, Alfred Delaware, James Delaware and Elliott Bidcreek.

Acting deacons will be Elliott Birdcreek and James Armstrong.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Pastor Thomas Wallace.