Okemah Christmas Extravaganza slated for Dec. 4

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

Thanksgiving Day marks the “official” start of the Holiday season, and in Okemah, it will soon begin to look a lot like Christmas.

The Okemah Chamber of Commerce invites local residents to get into spirit of the season by attending the Christmas Extravaganza on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Broadway and Third Street.

The Extravaganza is chock-full of activities for people of all ages to enjoy, including a parade, the lighting of the city Christmas tree, caroling, and an ornament contest. There will also be several vendors on hand, offering a variety of food beginning at 5 p.m. Pictures with Santa will be available starting at 5:45 p.m.

The evening will culminate with a drawing for “Chamber Bucks.” Three drawings will be held, with the first prize winner receiving $600 in chamber bucks. The second prize winner will receive $350 and $250 will go to the third prize winner. In addition, door prizes will be given away and various raffles will be conducted throughout the program.

Several local businesses have banded together to sponsor a Christmas Ornament Contest. Cash prizes will be awarded as follows: First prize $200; second prize $100 and third prize $50. Youth participants will receive a personal pan pizza. Contest registration will be open from 5 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. at the town tree, across from BancFirst. Judging will take place at 5:45. Entrants should make their ornaments large enough to be visible on the giant tree, and they may be three-dimensional.

Lineup for the parade (on a first-come, first-served basis) will begin at 5 p.m. at Seventh and Broadway and will get underway at 5:30. Floats will be judged and cash prizes will be awarded as follows: First place $300, second place $200 and third place $100. There will also be a children’s choice award in the amount of $100.

The lighting of the tree will take place immediately after the parade, followed by a Christmas Carol Fest featuring several local churches.

For more information on any of the activities, including how to be a part of the parade, visit the chamber’s Facebook page.