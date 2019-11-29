Residential care homes raided, closed in Boley

State Attorney General files charges against Myers sisters day after raid

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

One licensed and two unlicensed residential homes in Boley were raided and shut down last week and felony charges have been filed against two sisters involved with the management company that operates them.

According to NonDoc, an Oklahoma City-based online news publication, Four See Residential Care Home, New Beginnings and Living Waters, all operated by Rest Haven Management, Inc., were raided by law enforcement and state agencies Wednesday morning. Agents served cease and desist orders, conducted interviews with developmentally disabled residents and relocated about a dozen individuals to other residential care homes or living quarters.

“It’s about damn time,” Dave Sousa, an Air Force veteran whose son was removed from the unlicensed Living Waters group home, told NonDoc. “When I called that place the very first two days he was out there, one of the deputies told me that that place has been under investigation for over two years. So this was a blessing today.”

Boley’s Police Chief Richard Hammett said the clients staying in the homes weren’t being monitored, resulting in numerous emergency orders of detention lasting anywhere from eight to 36 hours. The town recently added new ordinances to address excessive 9-1-1 calls and emergency transportations stemming from the three homes in question.

The morning after the raids, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office filed eight charges against sisters Enetrice Myers-Tarpeh and Lavada Stacy Myers in Oklahoma County District Court.

The siblings face four felony counts of financial neglect by caretaker as well as four other felonies, including conspiracy, identification theft, crimes assisted by the use of computers and engaging in criminal patterns across multiple counties.

Filed last Thursday, the charging documents allege the Myers sisters conspired to financially neglect the care of a witness identified by the initials D.B. “A vulnerable adult,” D.B. had more than $32,000 of unapproved charges made to his personal bank account.

D.B.’s debit card was allegedly used from Ohio to make 25 separate and distinct internet transactions from Mary Kay, Inc., valued at $10,459.46, Assistant Attorney General James Hughes, Jr. wrote. Another 25 transactions totaling $5,228.31 were made through MoneyGram International, Inc., as well as seven transactions with airlines and numerous transactions with retail locations and utility service providers in east-central Oklahoma, Hughes stated in documents.

In his probable cause affidavit seeking an arrest warrant for Stacy Myers, Mike Hanson, an agent in the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, wrote that the Okfuskee County District Attorney’s Office referred an allegation of financial exploitation at the Four See Residential Care Home. Hanson worked with Tracy Baker, an investigator for the Okfuskee County Adult Protective Services office.

Hanson wrote that he interviewed Stacy Myers on June 14 in the presence of her legal counsel and showed her four purchases made in Midwest City, Shawnee and Seminole.

“During the interview, Myers admitted to having made the purchases listed above,” Hanson wrote. “Myers said that the transactions through City Gear and Hibbett Sports were for D.B.’s new shoes. However, your affiant was able to confirm that the purchased shoes were a size 11.5. D.B. wears a 14 (or) 14.5 size shoe. Upon further questioning, Myers admitted that the shoes went to another unknown male.”

In his probable cause affidavit seeking an arrest warrant for Enetrice Myers, Hanson wrote that he learned she is a full-time resident of Stow, Ohio who “would travel periodically to Oklahoma to conduct business.”

“Upon reviewing D.B.’s finances in greater detail, it was determined that numerous purchases utilizing D.B.’s account, were made from Ohio,” Hanson wrote. “In total, D.B.’s card/account was used in $32,846.84 worth of transactions related to items and/or services that were not authorized by D.B.”

Rest Haven Management’s registered principal agents are Enetrice Renee Myers and Ayana Stacy Stevenson, according to filings with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. The entity is filed as a for-profit business, but the company’s website notes a pending 501(c)(3) application. A “donate” button on the site goes to a PayPal page for “Enetrice’s Marykay Business,” according to NonDoc.