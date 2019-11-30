Michael Jon Schmitt was born January 19, 1953 in Escanaba, Michigan to Kenneth Schmitt and Tillie (Van Somple) Schmitt. He passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 66.

Mr. Schmitt was a resident of Okemah and was retired from General Motors in Oklahoma City. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his daughter, Nicole Bogle and husband Larry of Shawnee, Oklahoma; three sisters, Judy, Patricia and Debbie and six grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.