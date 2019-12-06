Services for Gregory Lee Stockstell will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Gregory Lee Stockstell was born May 26, 1961 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Dell Buster Stockstell and Cora Jean (Johnson) Stockstell. He passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 58.

Mr. Stockstell grew up in the Okemah area and was a current resident of Oklahoma City. He loved listening to music and also enjoyed fishing, drawing and going on walks.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kenneth Lee Stockstell.

Survivors include his brother, Dennis Stockstell and wife Shanda of Tecumseh, Oklahoma; his sister, Jennifer Page Scott and husband Felix of Oklahoma City; step-father, Richard McCarroll of Boley, Oklahoma; aunts and uncles, Christine “Aunt Toots” and Robert Mosley of Denver, Colorado; James “Shorty” and Lenora Jean Wortham of Okemah, Eddie Johnson of Shawnee, Frank Johnson of Shawnee, Johnnie and Liz Johnson of Virginia and Elsie Johnson of Tulsa and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.