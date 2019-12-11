Owen Jacobs was born January 23, 1975 in Claremore, Okla. to George Jacobs and Salann (Marshall) Jacobs and passed from this life December 8, 2019 at his home in Weleetka at the age of 44.

Owen was raised in Weleetka and attended school there. He was a graduate of Weleetka High School. He worked in agriculture hauling hay and other types of farm work.

In his mothers final illness, he cared for her until her passing. His father and a brother, George Jacobs, Jr., also died earlier.

In 2012, he married Lisa Rinehart and they continued to make Weleetka their home.

He is survived by his wife of the home; five stepchildren, Rebekah Rinehart of Dustin, Salina Underwood of Wetumka, and James, Ryan, and Alayna Underwood all of Weleetka; three grandchildren, Cattleya, Lily, and Sage Williams, all of Dustin; a sister Elaine Jacobs of Weleetka; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Funeral services will be at the Alabama Quassarte Tribal Town complex north of Oklahoma State Highway 9 on State Highway 27 on Friday, December 13 at 1:00 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Keith Hicks, Sherman Micco, Kent Lindsey, Kerry Kelough, Shane Thomas, Andrew Kelough, Blaine Harrison, and Steve Burden.

Interment will be in the Weleetka Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Weleetka and Wetumka.