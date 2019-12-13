Christmas Extravaganza
“Business Window Decorations Contest”
Sponsored by the Okemah Chamber of Commerce – Corral Nutrition
Parade Award:
Sponsors: Haden Farms, Sovereign Abstract &Title:
Float 1st place -Okfuskee County History Center
Float 2nd place- Tiffani’s Country Bumpkins
Parade other categories – Pride Of Okemah High School Band
Children’s Choice Award- Pride Of Okemah High School Band
Ornament Contest Awards: Mountain Grove K-9 Kennels, Farmers Insurance Speir’s Agency, American Exchange Bank, and Simple Simmon’s Pizza
Adult 1st place- Alisha Sands
Over All 2nd place – Hayley Robison
Youth 1st place – Nikki Deere
Over All 3rd place – John and Eaten Alred
Signed OU Helmet donated by Homeland
Winner Margie Donathan
Winner Talia Lassiter
Creek Nation Prize Donation Winners:
Beach Sheet Towels – Lynda Davis, Lindsey Willis, Leena Wind, Jerrod Willis (2 of them),Tye Holt
Turkey Cutting Board – June McIntosh, Tye Holt, Jamie Kennedy, Pam Decatur, Lee Vick, Kelly Bradford, Kelli Alls, Robert Williams, and Leena Wind
Sealers – Michelle Wegner, Aiden Spain
BBQ Set: Annette Yokeum
Pamela’s Flowers $50 Gift Certificate – Regina Ishmal
Dairy Boy Gift Certificates – Caleb Arnheiter, Murleen Smith
Curry Insurance and Ok Realty Donated $15. Certificates for Okemah Donut Shop– Steve Franks, Cindy Finley, Geneva Burgess and Kelly Ashley
Curry Insurance and Ok Realty Donated Ham’s from Red and White: Jennifer Landers, Tye Holt
Chamberbucks $250 – Carol Epperson
Chamberbucks $350. Brook Newport
Chamberbucks $600. Mellissa Farris