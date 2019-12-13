Christmas Extravaganza

“Business Window Decorations Contest”

Sponsored by the Okemah Chamber of Commerce – Corral Nutrition

Parade Award:

Sponsors: Haden Farms, Sovereign Abstract &Title:

Float 1st place -Okfuskee County History Center

Float 2nd place- Tiffani’s Country Bumpkins

Parade other categories – Pride Of Okemah High School Band

Children’s Choice Award- Pride Of Okemah High School Band

Ornament Contest Awards: Mountain Grove K-9 Kennels, Farmers Insurance Speir’s Agency, American Exchange Bank, and Simple Simmon’s Pizza

Adult 1st place- Alisha Sands

Over All 2nd place – Hayley Robison

Youth 1st place – Nikki Deere

Over All 3rd place – John and Eaten Alred

Signed OU Helmet donated by Homeland

Winner Margie Donathan

Winner Talia Lassiter

Creek Nation Prize Donation Winners:

Beach Sheet Towels – Lynda Davis, Lindsey Willis, Leena Wind, Jerrod Willis (2 of them),Tye Holt

Turkey Cutting Board – June McIntosh, Tye Holt, Jamie Kennedy, Pam Decatur, Lee Vick, Kelly Bradford, Kelli Alls, Robert Williams, and Leena Wind

Sealers – Michelle Wegner, Aiden Spain

BBQ Set: Annette Yokeum

Pamela’s Flowers $50 Gift Certificate – Regina Ishmal

Dairy Boy Gift Certificates – Caleb Arnheiter, Murleen Smith

Curry Insurance and Ok Realty Donated $15. Certificates for Okemah Donut Shop– Steve Franks, Cindy Finley, Geneva Burgess and Kelly Ashley

Curry Insurance and Ok Realty Donated Ham’s from Red and White: Jennifer Landers, Tye Holt

Chamberbucks $250 – Carol Epperson

Chamberbucks $350. Brook Newport

Chamberbucks $600. Mellissa Farris