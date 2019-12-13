Graveside services for Steven A. Holder will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Castle Cemetery with Pastor Kurt Beauford officiating.

Steven A. Holder was born August 16, 1956 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Roscoe Holder and Patricia Pinto. He passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home in Oklahoma City at the age of 63.

Mr. Holder was a resident of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and a retiree from Tinker Air Force Base where he worked as a painter. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his father and one brother, Lee Fowler.

Survivors include his companion for over 25 years, Patsy Brock of the home; his mother, Patricia (White) Pinto; his son, Steven Holder, II of Harrah, Oklahoma; two daughters, Stephenie Skipper of Oklahoma City and Stacy Lynn Holder of Maryland; one sister, Michelle Quirk of Tecumseh, Oklahoma and four grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.