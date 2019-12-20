Funeral services for Jackie Cooper will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Holahta Sands Family Cemetery. Wake services will be Wednesday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel.

Jackie Cooper was born October 28, 1941 in Castle, Oklahoma to Willie Cooper and Edith (Sands) Hicks. He passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 78.

Jackie was a resident of the Okemah area all of his life and was a 1959 graduate of Mason High School. At Mason he graduated as Salutatorian and was a talented basketball player and baseball pitcher. After graduation he met Linda Harjo and together they had 6 children. He attended church all of his life and was currently attending the Pentecostal Holiness Church of Okemah. Jackie also served with the Oklahoma National Guard after high school.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jackie Cooper Jr.; one daughter, Jewell Cooper Roastingear and one great-grandchild.

Survivors include his son, Gary Cooper of Texarkana, Texas; three daughters, Gwen Cooper of Bixby, Janese Cooper of Stillwater and Cheryl Cooper of Henryetta; one brother, Rev. Jimmy W. Cooper and wife Rosie of Okemah; one sister, Geneva Coker of Tulsa; 23 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Seth Harjo, Owen Sands, John Earl Sands, Mike Sands, Clifford Sands and J.J. Hicks.

Honorary bearers include Rowdee and Rocky Cooper, Gunther Cooper, Justin Harjo, Chance Brown Harjo, Maddux, Mason and Memphis Dodge and Nicholas Short.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Ray Samuels and Rev. Paul Fixico.