Ronald Wayne Aldridge son of Wayne Aldridge and Grace (Robertson) Aldridge was born June 14, 1943 in Wewoka, Oklahoma. He went to meet his Lord December 21, 2019. Ron attended Old Butner Schools and graduated from Butner in 1961. He attended OU, UCO, OSU and Seminole Juco.

He was in the Marines and served in the radio battalion in Vietnam from 1964 to 1968

Ron retired from Tinker Air Force Base in 1999 after 30 years service. He enjoyed farming, camping and visiting with grand kids. He was a loving husband ,father, grandpa and great grand pa.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pam Aldridge of the home in Cromwell, two sons, Chris and wife Stacy of Wewoka, Jeff of Midwest City and one daughter, Jill Allford and husband Joe of Seminole. One brother, Harold Aldridge of Wewoka. Five grandchildren. Brenna Wold, Daniel Aldridge, Madison, Camryn and Allisyn Allford, Two great grandsons Carson and Logan Bridges and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held December 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Cromwell, Oklahoma. Interment will be at the Sand Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stout-Phillips Funeral Home, Wewoka, OK