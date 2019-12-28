Funeral services for Gerald E. Hacker Sr. will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Keokuk Falls Cemetery south of Prague, Oklahoma. Viewing and visitation will be Monday, 12:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah. The family will greet friends and family, Monday 6:00 – 8:00 PM also at the funeral home in Okemah.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Pastor Jeff Nance.

A full obituary will be provided when available.