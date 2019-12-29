Attempted Break in on South 3rd
James and Rebecca Williams reported their Facebook page an attempted break in at their home on South 3rd in Okemah.
Becca wrote: “They busted in our door at the house on south 3rd street this morning at about 5:00am. Once again, the alarm scared them off but they damaged our antique door. Second person was pigeon-toed, wore low converse, had ethnic hair that hung over forehead. 1st guy had on white hoodie with black Nike swish on front. Looked like a pickup truck dropped them off.”
If you have any information, please all the Okemah Police Department at 918.6233.1234