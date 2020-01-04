Weleetka Elementary principal attends Alpha Plus Principal’s Academy

Weleetka Elementary School Principal, Courtney Hare, participated in the Alpha Plus 2019-20 Principal’s Academy held on Dec. 12 in Oklahoma City.

The Principal’s Academy is part of the Oklahoma-based company’s continuous professional development for partner schools that want to improve students’ academic results. At the December meeting, instructional leaders used data from fall semester to plan for tutoring or other interventions for each student in spring semester.

“By training principals in the Alpha Plus model, we are building sustainability for continued academic success,” Jan Barrick, Alpha Plus CEO said. “Our partner schools work efficiently and effectively in the classroom, and that shows in the results. That’s why Alpha Plus schools have outperformed the state school report card averages every year.”

Alpha Plus curriculum is written by Oklahoma teachers, for Oklahoma teachers, to Oklahoma Academic Standards.

Alpha Plus provides training, assessments and resources for schools statewide. Founded in 1990 by an Oklahoma teacher, Alpha Plus curriculum and teaching tools are aligned solely to Oklahoma Academic Standards. More information, including a full list of this year’s partner schools, is available at www.alphaplus.org.

Hare is a 2001 graduate of Weleetka High School. After graduation she attended Eastern Oklahoma State College for one semester and then transferred to Connors State College, where she graduated in 2003 with an Associate of Arts degree. From there she went to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and graduated in 2005 with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. In 2010 Hare completed her Master’s Degree in School Counseling from the University of West Alabama, and is currently completing administration masters courses at East Central University in Ada.

Hare has spent her entire teaching career at Weleetka Public Schools. She taught in the sixth grade classroom from 2005 until the spring of 2008. In the fall of 2008, she moved across the street to teach English I, English III, and English IV. In the fall of 2013 she made another change, serving as the High School/Junior High School Counselor. In the fall of 2017, Hare moved back across the street to serve as principal of the elementary school.