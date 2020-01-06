Funeral services for Raymond Scott will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Alabama Quassarte Community Center in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Yeager Cemetery in Yeager, Oklahoma. Wake services will be held Wednesday, January 8th at 7:30 PM at the Alabama Quassarte Community Center.

Raymond Scott was born July 13, 1961 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Gilbert Scott and Margie Lou (Fish) Scott. He passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 in Midwest City, Oklahoma at the age of 58.

Raymond was a resident of Wetumka. He was a graduate of Fort Sill Indian School in Lawton, Oklahoma and form Wes Watkins Technology Center. He attended Salt Creek Baptist Church and he also proudly served his country with the United Stated Air Force.

Preceding him in death was his father, Gilbert Scott; his brother, Michael Scott and one sister, Michelle Tiger.

He is survived by his mother, Margie Scott of Wetumka; two sisters, Alice Scott and Debra Scott both of Oklahoma City and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Jacob Lewis.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.