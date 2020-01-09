Funeral services for Van Lee Johnson will be held Thursday, January 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery of Cromwell, Oklahoma. Wake services will be Wednesday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

Van Lee Johnson was born February 3, 1958 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Ben C. Johnson and Alice (Ceasar) Johnson. He passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 61.

Van was a longtime resident of Okemah. He enjoyed church and native culture.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine Johnson of Okemah; his son, Greg Johnson of Okemah and one sister, Barbara Johnson – Hernandez of Oklahoma City.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Legus Harjo.

