Van Lee Johnson
Van Lee Johnson
Van Lee Johnson was born February 3, 1958 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Ben C. Johnson and Alice (Ceasar) Johnson. He passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 61.
Van was a longtime resident of Okemah. He enjoyed church and native culture.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine Johnson of Okemah; his son, Greg Johnson of Okemah and one sister, Barbara Johnson – Hernandez of Oklahoma City.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Legus Harjo.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Van Lee Johnson please visit our Sympathy Store.
Van Lee Johnson was born February 3, 1958 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Ben C. Johnson and Alice (Ceasar) Johnson. He passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 61.
Van was a longtime resident of Okemah. He enjoyed church and native culture.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine Johnson of Okemah; his son, Greg Johnson of Okemah and one sister, Barbara Johnson – Hernandez of Oklahoma City.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Legus Harjo.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Van Lee Johnson please visit our Sympathy Store.