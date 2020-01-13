Janice Kay Morris, a resident of Okemah, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Tulsa, OK at the age of 69. She was born October 23, 1950 in Okemah, OK to G.C. Stacy & Ruby (Wilson) Stacy.

She was preceded in death by father, G.C. Stacy, and her husband, Jerry Morris.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Melanie Green & husband Keith of Henryetta,

daughter, Christy Mosely & husband Calvin of Okemah,

son, Matthew Morris of Okemah,

seven grandchildren, Brayden Morris, Abbigale Green, Ashlyn Green, Madison Morris, Caylee Mosely, Samuel Morris, and Paytn Morris,

brother, Larry Stacy & wife Jan of Fordyce, Arkansas,

sister, Roberta Maxwell & husband Gary of Guthrie, Oklahoma,

sister, Sandy Walls of Okemah,

brother, Greg Stacy & wife Brenda of Georgia,

as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be from 4-8pm Sunday, January 12, 2020 and 8am – 8pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Integrity Funeral Service.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Okemah United Pentecostal Church with Greg Stacy and Larry Stacy, officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Okemah. Services are under the direction of Integrity Funeral Service in Henryetta.