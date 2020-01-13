Funeral services for Kimberly Ann Wattles are pending.

Kimberly Ann Wattles was born May 30, 1962 in Waxahachie, Texas to Joe David Grooms and Peggie (McElhaney) Grooms. She passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 57.

Kimberly has been a resident of Okemah since 1992 and worked at the Senior Citizens Center as a cook.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jay Wattles and one grandson, Westen Kingsley.

Survivors include her two sons, Jonathon Kingsley of North Carolina and Michael Joseph Kingsley and wife Roxanne Kay Falling of Okemah, Oklahoma; her daughter, Tracy Kingsley of Okemah, Oklahoma; six brothers, Joe L. Grooms and wife Ann of Shawnee, Oklahoma, David E. Grooms of Okemah, Paul E. Grooms and wife Rita of Seminole, Oklahoma, Travis D. Grooms of Norman, Oklahoma, Clinton J. Grooms and wife Lydia of Alabama and Timothy J. Grooms of Okemah, Oklahoma; two sisters, Ellen Dennis and husband Tom and Debby Clark both of Okemah, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Teagan, Elizabeth, Maley, Zoe and Chevy.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma

