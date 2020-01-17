Military honors for Robert E. “Butch” Coale will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Veteran’s Memorial outside the Okemah Post Office on 5th and Broadway. Following this service a Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM at the Rocky Road Tavern in Okemah.

Robert Earl “Butch” Coale was born March 21, 1946 in Oakland, California to Earl Edwin Coale and Clara Belle (Smith) Coale. He passed away, Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 73.

Butch was a longtime resident of Okemah and a 1964 graduate of Okemah High School. He and Linda Brimer were married in 1967 in Henryetta.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Tom Coale.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; two daughters, Jami Lucas and husband Dennis of Okemah and Jeremy Coale and significant other Wayne of Okemah; one brother, James E. “Jimmy” Coale and wife Pat of Blanchard, Oklahoma; sister in law, Charlotte Coale of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Coale and Lones Lucas of Okemah; one great-granddaughter, Emberly; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and his Airborne Brothers whom he proudly served with during the Vietnam War.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by James E. Coale.

A complete obituary will be provided when available.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.