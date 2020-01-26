Local veterinarian bound for OSU Hall of Fame

A local veterinarian is among four people set to be inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame next month.

Dr. Claud Evans will be inducted at a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 7 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and the induction ceremony at 7 p.m.

Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by Oklahoma State University. It recognizes alumni and former students with outstanding lifetime achievements in society and professional life.

Dr. Evans graduated from OSU in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural biochemistry. He went on to earn his doctorate of veterinary medicine degree from Tuskegee Institute Alabama in 1970 and interned at the University of California-Davis.

During his time at OSU, Evans was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and served as the chairman of Cordell Hall’s Homecoming Float Committee. He was also a member of the Pershing Rifles and was on the organization’s drill team.

After graduation, Evans worked with Ralston Purina Company’s Veterinary Services, Consumer Products and Chicken of the Sea Divisions. He opened his own veterinary practice in 1983 in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Evans has several publications to his name. He has been published in Veterinary Clinics of North America and Purina Kennel News. Evans has presented at the Ralston Purina Company Professional Marketing Services annual meeting, the AVMA annual convention and the USDA International Agricultural Forum.

For 16 years, Evans served on the OSU/A&M Board of Regents including two terms as the board’s chairman. He is also a past member of the OSU Alumni Association’s Board of Directors. Evans served on the administrative council for Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education and is currently a member of the Council for Agricultural Research, Extension and Teaching. He also served two years as the national chairman of the group. He is highly involved in the Okemah community and Okfuskee County.

Evans has been inducted into the Okemah Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame and the OSU Diversity Hall of Fame. He has also received the OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Distinguished Alumni Award.

Evans and his wife, Elayne, reside in Okemah where they have a farming operation of Angus cattle and llama. They are the parents of Kelli Neal and grandparents of Donavin, Nakiah, Tia and Jazzmin. He is a life member of the OSU Alumni Association.