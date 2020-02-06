Joshua Green in Custody

Joshua Green, a suspect in a double homicide and arson early Wednesday morning in Clearview, is now in custody. According to Okfuskee County Sheriff Jim Rasmussen, Green was apprehended in the Clearview area.
Authorities say the victims were a 57-year-old female and a 22-year-old male, but their names have not yet been released.

