Joshua Green in Custody
Joshua Green, a suspect in a double homicide and arson early Wednesday morning in Clearview, is now in custody. According to Okfuskee County Sheriff Jim Rasmussen, Green was apprehended in the Clearview area.
Authorities say the victims were a 57-year-old female and a 22-year-old male, but their names have not yet been released.
Posted in Featured Stories
Related Posts
Police show up in force at council meeting
Courtroom confession: Spain pleads guilty to murder
Lt. governor talks economic development, tourism
Communities honor life, legacy of civil rights leader
January 26, 2020 | No Comments »
Lt. Governor to speak at chamber luncheon
January 26, 2020 | No Comments »