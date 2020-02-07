Services are pending for George Vernon Hodges.

George Vernon Hodges was born April 23, 1929 to Lawrence and Gladys Hodges. He passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 90.

Mr. Hodges was a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Gladys Hodges; his wife, Dee Hodges and three brothers.

Survivors include his son, Keith Hodges and wife Beverly of New Palestine, Texas; daughter, Vicki Hodges and husband Steve Cerveris of Valley Village, California and one grandson, Caden Cerveris.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

