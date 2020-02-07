Graveside services for Jenna Beth Patton Gordon will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Jenna Beth Patton Gordon was born July 31, 1948 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to John Edmond Cotner and Elizabeth Patton. She passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home in Oklahoma City at the age of 71.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.