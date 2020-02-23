Okemah native returns home with ‘Honoring America’s Heroes.’

Clyde Ross, II, is returning to his hometown this week to promote his booklet that honors 42 Oklahoma heroes, including four soldiers from Okemah. Colonel J.O. “Cotton” Smith and his three sons, Lt. Colonel Orville Mac Smith, Chief Warrant Officer/Major Larry Smith and Colonel Jerry Smith, are among those honored in the booklet.

Ross, known as “Bubby” in his youthful days in Okemah, has authored three books over the years and several of his short stories, “Folks Along the Way,” has appeared in newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. As a youngster, Ross was a carrier for the Okemah News Leader, delivering newspapers to Okemah’s east side.

For the past dozen years, Ross has served as founder-director of Christian Anglers Fellowship, a retreat ministry for men. A 1971 graduate of Okemah High School, he was student council president, active in Key Club, a multi-sport athlete and a church speaker. Ross is the son of an Okemah attorney and businesswoman mother, Clyde and Evelyn Ross.

In recent years, Ross has been active in towns throughout Oklahoma, sharing his booklet “Honoring America’s Heroes.” The program is shared in each community by the use of displays in area restaurants, businesses, American Legion posts and other veterans groups. The booklet program is often sponsored by area businesses and citizens who believe in the author’s patriotic tribute to military heroes.

Although he now lives in Piedmont, Ross still calls Okemah “home” and said he is very excited to return to the area to share “Honoring America’s Heroes.”