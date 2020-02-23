Weekend car crash claims life of Okemah man

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

An Okemah man was killed in a single-car crash in rural Seminole County early Sunday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Ethan Martin was eastbound on EW1190 in a 2004 Buick SUV when the vehicle went into a broad slide. The SUV left the roadway to the right and struck several trees, then rolled one quarter time then hit a large tree.

Martin was pinned in the vehicle for about an hour and was extracted by the Wewoka Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries.

Martin was not wearing a seatbelt and the cause of the crash was listed as unsafe speed, according to the OHP report. At press time, the driver’s condition at the time of the accident remained under investigation.

The crash occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday on EW1190, one mile east of NS3660 and was investigated by Trooper David Brown #548 of the Seminole/Okfuskee County Detachment of Troop D.

Trooper Scotty Hart #561, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Wewoka Fire department provided assistance.

Family members have organized a Go Fund Me account to help with funeral and cremation costs. “Ethan Zoey Martin was a soul taken too soon,” the organizers stated on the account page, which was shared via social media. “He was finally getting on track, getting his life together and excited about his new job at the prison. We were all very proud of him. He will definitely be missed by many. No matter his circumstances, he always had a smile on his face and that’s what everyone seems to remember about him. He had a huge heart. We, his family, have decided to have a funeral service and cremation. His brother plans to spread his ashes over the Grand Canyon. We all know how Ethan wanted to get away and travel new places. We’re needing help to cover funeral costs seeing as how this was so sudden and unexpected. We never dreamt that his life would have been taken so soon.”

Martin attended Butner Public Schools where he played basketball and baseball.