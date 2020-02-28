Services for Tina Rachelle Burleigh will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah with Bro. Randy Standridge officiating.

Tina Rachelle Burleigh was born December 10, 1962 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Rick D. Musgrove and Theresa (Fulsom) Pelley. She passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home in Okemah at the age of 57.

Tina graduated from Weleetka High School and later received an associate’s degree in Theology from Crosstown Bible College. She worked many years as a meat stocker at Homeland and as a masseuse at Body Shapers in Henryetta for 17 years.

She is preceded in death by her father; her husband Bobbie Allen Burleigh II and son, Timothy A. Rush.

Survivors include her mother, Theresa Pelley and husband Leon of Henryetta, Oklahoma; two son, Nicholas A. Collins of Schulter and Lucas A. Burleigh of Schulter, one daughter, Valerie Rachelle Burleigh of Weleetka, Oklahoma; two brothers, Cash Musgrove of Mounds, Oklahoma and Scott Pelley of Checotah and 7 grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.