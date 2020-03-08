Funeral services for Billy Davis will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Greenleaf Baptist Church in Okemah, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery near Cromwell, Oklahoma. Wake services will be Tuesday, 7:00 PM at the church.

Billy Davis was born July 22, 1930 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Allie and Nessie Davis. He passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 89.

Billy grew up in the Okemah area and later worked many years in a steel mill in Los Angeles, California.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Winey Mae (Fish); five sisters, Lena, Nancy, Leah, Jeanetta and Josephine and one brother, Jesse.

Billy is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Don Tiger.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.