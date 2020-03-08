Joyce Johnson

Funeral services for Joyce Mayree Johnson will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Joyce Mayree Johnson was born July 21, 1921 in Onia, Arkansas to Tandy and Autie (Branscum) Johnson. She passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in Seminole, Oklahoma at the age of 98.

Mrs. Johnson was a longtime resident of the Okemah area and attended Mason Schools. She and William Edgar Johnson were married August 25, 1936 in Okemah; he later preceded her in death in 1987. Mrs. Johnson worked as a nurse for 15 years; having worked with Dr. Miller’s office in Okemah. She enjoyed quilting, painting and was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Seminole.

Also preceding her in death were her parents and three brothers.

Survivors include her son, Bobby Johnson and wife Jan of Walters, Oklahoma; three daughters, LaVonne Underwood of Skiatook, Oklahoma, Glenda Duncan and husband Jimmie of Earlsboro, Oklahoma and Ann Armstrong of Ponca City, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jeffrey Simpson, Tony Simpson, Clint Underwood, Kyle Underwood, Matthew Duncan, Zachary Duncan, Dalton Duncan, Kendall Caldwell and Josh Nuncio.

Honorary bearers will be grandsons, Jack Armitage, Jeff Simpson, Danny Duncan, David Duncan, Ted Cole and Brad Armstrong.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. James Branscum.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.