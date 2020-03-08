New code enforcement officer ready to beautify city

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

Okemah City Manager Dustin Danker has announced the hiring of a new code enforcement officer to take the place of Jason Ishmael, who recently tendered his resignation.

Keith Green, a native of Henyretta with family ties to Okemah, completed the certification process in mid-February and began working in his new role last week. Ishmael will continue to work for the city on a part-time basis for the next couple of months as he trains Green, according to Danker.

As code enforcement officer, Green will be responsible for enforcing the city’s established code requirements, ordinances and zoning laws. In addition to inspection and investigation of properties and buildings, Green’s job description includes determining the nature of environmental or health hazards, nuisance violations and unsafe building conditions. Green will have the authority to issue permits and citations in accordance with city and state regulations.

“We’re real excited about Keith. He’s looking at his new job with both eyes wide open,” Danker said. “He sees it as a beautification project first, then he’ll move on to the other compliance issues. Dilapidated structures are priority number one for us. We’ll take down as many as we can every year with the budget we’re given. That’s our plan.”

Green, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation (MCN) has been married for 23 years and has two young adult daughters. He has a degree in business management from Bacone College in Muskogee and has several years of experience in the construction industry. Green was employed by MCN for 21 years and was instrumental in building the tribe’s reintegration program, which provides intensive case management and reentry services to tribal members returning to the community from incarceration.

Green’s hobbies include doing native beadwork, riding side by sides and motorcycles. In addition to fishing and hunting, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity of helping beautify the City of Okemah and getting to know the community,” Green said.