Funeral services for Robert Lee Fixico, Jr. will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Springfield United Methodist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Culley-Johnson Family Cemetery in Okemah. Wake services will be Sunday, 7:00 PM at the Springfield United Methodist Church of Okemah.

Robert Lee Fixico, Jr. was born April 16, 1974 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Robert L. Fixico and Nadine (Berryhill) Fixico. He passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Okemah at the age of 45.

Robert was a resident of Okemah and a 1993 graduate of Okemah High School. He later received his bachelor’s degree from East Central University. Robert had previously worked with the realty department of the Muskogee Creek Nation and as a security guard with the Criminal Detention Facility in Okmulgee. He enjoyed playing basketball and volleyball and was a fan of the University of Oklahoma. He was always staying up on topics and reading and loved visiting with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Fixico.

Survivors include his father, Robert Fixico of Okemah; his mother, Nadine Fixico of Okemah; his daughter, Camryn Fixico of Okemah and his son, Conner Fixico of Wetumka. He is also survived by his sister, Yvonda Fixico of Okemah; his grandmother, Marie Berryhill of Okemah and a host of cousins, friends and extended family.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

