Update on COVID-19

Last Friday, March 6, we announced our state’s first positive case of COVID-19, and as the situation continues to evolve, the Oklahoma State Department of Health would like to make sure all state employees are provided with the latest and most accurate information. In addition to this communication, we are communicating regularly with Agency Public Information Officers, and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is ready to assist agencies with continuity of operations plans.

We are fortunate to live in a state that is ranked in the top tier for public health emergency preparedness.* Oklahoma’s public health system has been on the front lines during previous outbreaks such as SARS, MERS, H1N1, and West Nile Virus, and we are prepared to respond to cases of COVID-19 with a statewide plan that is fully operational.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) strives to empower Oklahomans through health education and resources. Due to the strong community partnerships between the OSDH, local health departments, the health care sector, and other community partners throughout the state, we are able to utilize a number of methods to communicate and provide needed health information.

We are calling on you, our trusted colleagues, to help get this information out to your communities. We need you to be our ambassadors in this response effort, and we are committed to regularly arming you with facts that you can share with your family, friends and neighbors so they are also knowledgeable on how best to protect their loved ones.

To find accurate, Oklahoma-specific information on COVID-19, please visit the OSDH website at HTTPS://CORONAVIRUS.HEALTH.OK.GOV. The site contains a number of guidance documents on prevention, symptoms, testing, Spring Break travel and more. Please also share our social media posts for an easy way to spread our resources.

If you have questions about COVID-19, please email COMMISSIONER@HEALTH.OK.GOV. We also have a dedicated COVID-19 Call Center open to the public for any questions regarding the Oklahoma response at 877-215-8336.

It seems as if each day brings with it new questions about the spread of the disease, its impact on our daily lives, and what response efforts to expect. Even during this time of uncertainty, Oklahomans will no doubt be able to draw from their resilience and commitment to community as we face this situation together.

*According to a recent report from Trust for America’s Health.