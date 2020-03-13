Services for Buford Henshaw Sr. will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Buford Henshaw Sr. was born September 27, 1956 to Clint and Jewel (Moore) Henshaw. He passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home in Okemah at the age of 63.

Buford was a longtime resident of Okemah and attended Weleetka Schools as a child. He was a jack of all trades having worked as a welder and in construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing pool.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Daniel Henshaw and one brother, Clint Dirk Henshaw.

Survivors include two sons, Buford Henshaw Jr. of Okemah and Christopher Henshaw of Okmulgee; one daughter, Angela Forrester of Wister, Oklahoma; two sisters, Deborah Henshaw of Oklahoma City and Sheila Scott of Tecumseh, Oklahoma and 9 grandchildren, Braylee and Tybree Henshaw, Adalyn and Eahin Henshaw, Shaynna Gordon, Jaden Barnes, Natasha Barnes, Laini Barnes and Brooklyn Forrester. He is also survived by Diane Joy Utley of Okmulgee along with a host of friends and extended family.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, OK.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.