COUNTY COURTHOUSE CLOSED TO PUBLIC
NOTE: A story will appear in the 3/19 edition stating that access to the courthouse will be limited. The following information was released after press time.
Effective immediately and until further notice, the Okfuskee County Courthouse is closed to the public. Deliveries will be at the north door only. More information to follow.
If you need assistance by telephone, please call:
Dist. Judge – (918) 623-0725
Assoc. Judge – (918) 623-0900
District Attorney – (918) 623-1411
County Clerk – (918) 623-1724
Treasurer – (918) 623-1494
Assessor – (918) 623-1535
Court Clerk – (918) 623-0525
Election Board – (918) 623-0105