COUNTY COURTHOUSE CLOSED TO PUBLIC

NOTE: A story will appear in the 3/19 edition stating that access to the courthouse will be limited. The following information was released after press time.

Effective immediately and until further notice, the Okfuskee County Courthouse is closed to the public. Deliveries will be at the north door only. More information to follow.

If you need assistance by telephone, please call:

Dist. Judge – (918) 623-0725

Assoc. Judge – (918) 623-0900

District Attorney – (918) 623-1411

County Clerk – (918) 623-1724

Treasurer – (918) 623-1494

Assessor – (918) 623-1535

Court Clerk – (918) 623-0525

Election Board – (918) 623-0105