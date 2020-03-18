FEDERAL DISASTER LOANS AVAILABLE TO SMALL BUSINESSES IMPACTED BY COVID-19

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Oklahoma small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This funding will be provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by President Trump.

To qualify for the program, the state must submit documentation of business losses for at least five businesses per county.

If approved, an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration will make disaster loans of up to $2 million available to small businesses and private, nonprofit organizations to help alleviate economic injury caused by COVID-19.

According to the SBA, these loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the impact of COVID-19. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere and 2.75% for nonprofits. Businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible for this program.

A form is available at this link: damage.ok.gov

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management will have a form for businesses submit on its website (www.ok.gov/OEM) starting Monday.