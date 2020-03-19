‘Civil emergency’ declared in Okemah

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

In response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, a civil emergency has been declared in Okemah.

A proclamation declaring the emergency was unanimously approved by the Okemah City Council in an emergency meeting held Thursday afternoon at city hall.

In a nutshell, here’s what this entails:

Restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only (no inside dining) effective at 12:01 a.m. March 20. Pre-packaged alcoholic beverages may be included in take-out and delivery sales.

Bars and similar venues without on premises food must close at 5 p.m. on March 19.

All athletic gyms and similar facilities must close at 12:01 a.m. on March 20.

Gatherings of 10 people or more on city property are prohibited.

Special permits previously issued for events with a projected attendance of 10 or more people are revoked. No special events may be held in the city.

The lobby of city hall is closed. Utility payments may be made using the drop box (cash, checks or money orders only). Credit card payments may be made by phone (918-623-1050) or online at www.okemahutilities.com.

The city library is closed.

The order will remain in effect until the city council declares the emergency terminated.