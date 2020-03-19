SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19 03/19/2020

* As of this advisory, there are 44 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There has been one death attributed to COVID-19, a male in his 50s in Tulsa county.

* The OSDH has partnered with 211Oklahoma to provide quick access to the COVID-19 hotline by dialing 2-1-1 from any phone.

* There continues to be a shortage of complete testing kits, delaying the availability of test results. Due to this critically low supply, OSDH is working with health care providers to prioritize test completion for vulnerable populations which are as follows:

* Clusters of individuals who are experiencing symptoms, such as nursing homes.

* Individuals age 60 or older

* Children or adults who have compromised immune systems

* If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, coughing or fever, please contact a health care provider for guidance or call 2-1-1 to speak with a state medical professional. During this time, remain isolated, drink fluids and rest. Only go to the emergency room if you are part of a vulnerable population or if symptoms worsen. If you have been tested by a medical provider, and are not part of a vulnerable population, there will be a delay in test results.

* Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is strongly recommended that everyone observe social distancing and sanitation guidelines to avoid spread to vulnerable populations.

Cases by county

Canadian: 2

Cleveland: 8

Custer: 1

Grady: 1

Jackson: 1

Kay: 2

Logan: 1

McClain: 1

Oklahoma: 18

Pawnee: 1

Payne: 1

Stephens: 1

Tulsa: 5

Washington: 1

Total: 44