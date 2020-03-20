Number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma grows to 49

As of Friday, March 20 there are 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are no cases in Okfuskee County. To date, one Oklahoman has died as a result of complications from the virus. Fifty five-year-old Merle Dry of Tulsa passed away on Wednesday, March 18.

Cases by age group

00-04: 2

05-17: 0

18-49: 22

50-64: 14

65+: 11

Total: 49

Age Range: 0-79 yrs

Cases by Gender

Female: 22

Male: 27

Total: 49

Cases by County

Canadian 2

Cleveland 11

Custer 1

Garvin 1

Grady 1

Jackson 1

Kay 3

Logan 1

McClain 1

Oklahoma 19

Pawnee 1

Payne 1

Tulsa 5

Washington 1

Total 49