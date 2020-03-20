Number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma grows to 49
As of Friday, March 20 there are 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are no cases in Okfuskee County. To date, one Oklahoman has died as a result of complications from the virus. Fifty five-year-old Merle Dry of Tulsa passed away on Wednesday, March 18.
Cases by age group
00-04: 2
05-17: 0
18-49: 22
50-64: 14
65+: 11
Total: 49
Age Range: 0-79 yrs
Cases by Gender
Female: 22
Male: 27
Total: 49
Cases by County
Canadian 2
Cleveland 11
Custer 1
Garvin 1
Grady 1
Jackson 1
Kay 3
Logan 1
McClain 1
Oklahoma 19
Pawnee 1
Payne 1
Tulsa 5
Washington 1
Total 49