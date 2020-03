As of Monday, March 23 there are 81 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are no cases in Okfuskee County or its surrounding counties. Below is a county-by-county breakdown:

Canadian: 2

Cleveland: 16

Custer: 1

Garvin: 2

Grady: 1

Jackson: 1

Kay: 5

Logan: 1

McClain: 1

Muskogee: 1

Noble: 1

Oklahoma: 29

Pawnee: 3

Payne: 3

Pontotoc: 1

Tulsa: 11

Washington: 2

Total 81