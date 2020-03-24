Oklahoma coronavirus cases hit triple digits

The number of COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases is now into the triple digits, and the death toll now stands at three.

On Tuesday, the The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 106 cases in 19 counties, but so far no cases have been reported in Okfuskee County or any of its nearby counties. The spike in the number of cases prompted Governor Kevin Stitt to issue an executive order on Tuesday, directing all non-essential businesses in each of the 19 affected counties to close by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed for 21 days. Stitt also issued an order for vulnerable Oklahomans to stay at home until April 30, except for essential travels such as going to the grocery store or the pharmacy.

