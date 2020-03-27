Muscogee (Creek) Nation Hospitals implement COVID-19 triage tents

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health has introduced emergency management and triage tents at each of its two hospitals, to prepare for an influx of patients that may occur during the COVID-19 crisis. This triage process began March 27 at 7 a.m. in Okmulgee and Okemah.

MCN Medical Center and Creek Nation Community Hospital will have tents located at each emergency room entrance stocked with appropriate medical equipment necessary to assess patients quickly for potential infection of COVID-19.

The climate-controlled tents keep patients separated from the healthy population while providing quick and timely care.

“We want the community not to be fearful of this,” MCN DOH Chief Nursing Officer Lindy Bauer said. “Information is knowledge and we are here to treat every patient with the best medical care possible.”

If someone feels like they are having signs and symptoms of the virus, MCN DOH has provided a hotline for a provider to help assess them over the phone.

If recommended, a patient may visit any MCN DOH emergency room location where they will be met by a provider and clinician who will quickly provide additional screening.

If a patient meets the recommended guidelines, testing will be made available at that location.

MCN DOH is strongly encouraging those with symptoms to call the COVID-19 hotline prior to visiting MCN DOH emergency rooms at: (918) 758-3550.

For more information about MCN DOH response to COVID-19, visit: creekhealth.org.

Below is a link to a video that provides additional information.