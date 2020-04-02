COVID-19 cases inching toward 900 mark in Oklahoma

Update for Thursday, April 2:

The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma is approaching the 900 mark, as there are now 879 confirmed positive cases. On Wednesday, that number was 719.

No cases have been reported in Okfuskee County, but the number of cases in neighboring Creek County continues to climb, as 36 confirmed cases have been reported.

There have been reports circulating that the Creek Nation Hospital in Okemah has not been testing for COVID-19, but the Secretary of Health for Muscogee (Creek) Nation said tests are being administered when necessary. A triage tent has been set up at the entrance to the emergency room to isolate potential coronavirus patients.

There are additional four deaths in Oklahoma, bringing the death toll to 34.

According to health officials, the state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19. Commissioner of Health Gary Cox and Governor Kevin Stitt urge health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and to offer testing to any Oklahoman with symptoms of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Stitt declared a health emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties for the next 30 days. This allows the governor to waive statutory or regulatory requirements and gives him the ability to coordinate a cohesive statewide response among city and county health departments. The state Legislature must confirm the emergency declaration, so Stitt has called a special session to convene Monday at 8 a.m.