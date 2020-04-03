Statewide Candidate Filing Begins April 8

Oklahoma’s 2020 candidate filing period for federal, state, and legislative offices will occur as scheduled, Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax announced this week. The three-day filing period runs 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 8, 9, and 10.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Secretary is encouraging candidates for federal, state, and legislative offices to file their paperwork, along with the required filing fee or petition, by mail or delivery service.

Candidates who file in-person will do so using a “drive-through” in the State Capitol parking lot. The “drive-through” will help maintain social distancing protocols in an effort to minimize risks to Election Board personnel and candidates.

Secretary Ziriax said State Election Board personnel can review declarations of candidacy and cashier’s checks or certified checks ahead of time to ensure they are in good order. Candidates who would like their information reviewed prior to filing can email documents to [email protected]

Candidates should visit the State Election Board’s website at elections.ok.gov for specific details about candidate filing, such as delivery instructions or information about the “drive-through” filing procedures. Candidates can also contact the State Election Board for details at (405) 521-2391 or [email protected]

“This is not an ideal situation for either election officials or candidates. But, with a little patience and a lot of precautions, we will get through the candidate filing period together,” Ziriax said.

Candidate filing for county offices will also be held April 8, 9, and 10 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Candidates should contact their County Election Board for specific filing instructions.