Candidate Filing to Begin April 8

The Statewide candidate filing period begins at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Eric M. Swinford, Secretary of the Okfuskee County Election Board said today.

The Filing Period will be from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, No Exceptions.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board in Oklahoma City. Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board.

Swinford said the following county offices will be filled this year:

County Clerk County Commissioner District Two County Court Clerk County Sheriff

While the Okfuskee County Courthouse remains closed to the public, the Okfuskee County Election Board will continue to conduct business as usual during the Filing Period. Anyone who wishes to file a Declaration of Candidacy is asked to come to the North Door of the Courthouse, Ring the Doorbell, and we will further assist you. Please call 918-623-0105 or 918-268-4294 if no one responds at the North Door.