COVID-19 SITUATION UPDATE FOR APRIL 6

As of this advisory, there are 1,327 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are no confirmed cases in Okfuskee County.

Five additional deaths have been reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 51: Two in Greer County, a male and a female older than 65; one in Oklahoma County, a male in the 18-35 age group; one in Osage County, a female older than 65 and one in Pottawatomie County, a male older than 65

Over the weekend, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) received more than 6,000 negative COVID-19 test results reported by private labs dating back to February. The agency continues to collect negative test results from private labs, and will make the final count known to the public when they are finalized. This will help provide a full picture of the total testing in Oklahoma.