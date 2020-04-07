COVID-19 ADVISORY FOR APRIL 7

As of this advisory, there are 1,472 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. No cases have been reported in Okfuskee County.
There are an additional 16 deaths:
Six in Tulsa County: a male in the 18-35 age group, a female in 50-64 age group, and three females and a male older than 65.
One in Adair County, a female older than 65.
One in Cherokee County, a female older than 65.
One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.
One in Creek County, a male older than 65.
One in Kay County, a female older than 65
One in Mayes County, a male older than 65.
Two in Osage County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male older than 65.
One in Wagoner County, a female older than 65.
One in Washington County, a male older than 65.
There are 67 total deaths in the state.
The Public Health Laboratory at OSDH continues to process the more than 11,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February. Numbers will be added to this daily report once all results are processed through the system.

