HELEN RUTH ALLEY JONES

Helen Ruth Alley Jones, most recent resident of Broad Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, was born in Mason, Oklahoma in January 1931, and passed from this life on April 7, 2020, of natural causes. Helen Ruth was 89 years young.

Helen Ruth, from the age of 6 to 14, attended Mason Elementary and Junior High School and then at age 15, moved to Okemah High School, Oklahoma, where she graduated in top 10% of her class and played 6 Man Basketball. At the age of 18, she moved to Oklahoma City to start studies in Draughons School of Business, where she graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Secretarial Administration with honors. She worked for the Oklahoma State Health Department for 4-5 years. While Helen Ruth was living in Oklahoma City, she met her future husband Robert Jones, who had just been honorably discharged from the U.S. Army/Army Air Corps, WWII. They were married in August 1950. They had five girls, Deborah (Debbie) Jones Carnicom, Cynthia Jones LeMoine, Marilyn Jones, Peggy Jones Duncan, and Carolyn Jones. Then Helen Ruth divorced Robert in 1969. She eventually moved the family to Okemah, Oklahoma, where she began raising her “girls” into great, brave, strong, and independent women, while at the same time returning to college to earn her Bachelors of Science Degree in Education from East Central State University in 1980. Her teaching career developed for her at the Oaks Elementary School, in Okemah, Oklahoma. Upon retiring in the late 1990’s she spent time with her grandchildren, gardening, touring places near and far and writing in her journals. When her health began to fail, she moved to Pennsylvania in 2012, to live with her daughter, Marilyn Jones.

Helen Ruth is survived by her five daughters, Debbie Carnicom, Overland Park, Kansas; Cynthia LeMoine, Okla. City, Oklahoma and her children Cori Gray and Nikki LeMoine; Marilyn Jones, Covington, Pennsylvania and her daughter Chyanne Jones; Peggy Duncan (Rodger), Moore, Oklahoma and her son and daughter-in-law, Johnathan and Madison Kennedy; and, Carolyn Jones, Newalla, Oklahoma and her son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Kerri Allen. She is survived by one brother, Talmadge Alley and one sister, Ruby Incerto and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Helen Ruth Jones will be interned in Schoolton Cemetery, at Butner, Oklahoma, at a date and time to be determined.