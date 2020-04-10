James Garland Orr

James Graland Orr was born November 4, 1946 in Paden, Oklahoma to Clarence Walter “C.W.” Orr and Grace (Mills) Orr. He passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 73.

Mr. Orr was a lifelong resident of the Castle area and a 1965 graduate of Mason High School. He proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and also worked as a tree trimmer with the line service for over 20 years. Mr. Orr enjoyed watching OU Football and western movies. He was a member of the Castle Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Charles Orr.

Survivors include five brothers, A.C. Goodson of Kansas City, Missouri, Walter Orr and wife Wynema of Bixby, Oklahoma, Harold Orr and wife Deana of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Carroll Orr of Castle and Randy Orr and wife Darlene of Tushka, Oklahoma; two sisters, Alice Alcorn and husband Steve of Okemah and Renee Alcorn and husband Stanley of Welty and a host of nieces and nephews that he loved so much.

A celebration of Mr. Orr’s life will be held at a later date.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.