Private services will be held for Anthony Thomas Walker.

Anthony Thomas Walker was born March 23, 1953 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Thomas Lee and Inez (Doxtator) Walker. He passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 67.

Mr. Walker was resident of Okemah. He graduated from Okemah High School and later from OSU Tech in Okmulgee. He worked many years as a machinist and enjoyed playing pool.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Theodore Jackie Walker.

Survivors include one son, Thomas Walker of Oklahoma City; one daughter, Tonya Walker of Moore, Oklahoma; brothers, Turner Lee Walker, Terry Walker and Tommy Walker Jr. all of Okemah; two sisters, Teresa Tiger of Holdenville and Tamara Berryhill and husband Russell of Okemah and four grandchildren, Ryan West, Brenden Walker, Aleiyah Walker and Elyas Walker.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.