Summer Courses at SSC Set to Be Conducted Online

Seminole State College has decided to extend the online delivery of courses through the summer term in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are optimistic that our society and our campus may be able to return to some normalcy in the coming months but understand that it is not prudent to delay decisions and planning for the summer term,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said.

The summer term begins May 11. Enrollment is currently open for both summer and fall enrollment.

“While we are excited about the growth and development of our online delivery of courses, we know that one of our biggest strengths at Seminole State College is our ability to connect through face-to-face interaction. We believe this time has allowed us all to develop creative and innovative ways of doing things,” President Reynolds said.

If you are interested in summer enrollment at SSC, you may fill out an online enrollment application at sscok.edu. For any questions or concerns, please contact the College’s admissions team at 405-382-9797 or [email protected]