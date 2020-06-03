Jean Joy Eastep, 87, passed away on May 26, 2020 in Oklahoma City at the age of 87. Jean was born May 2, 1933 in Prague, Oklahoma to Cecil Leon and Lois Juanita (Fults) Walters. Jean grew up in the Prague and Paden area. She was very strong in her faith and had a great love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was very dedicated to her church, the Crossroads Cathedral.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Clarence Leon Eastep and one sister, Joan Davis.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Eastep; grandchildren, Anthony Raymond Eastep, Laurie Marie Eastep, Sharon Ross, Terry Gee, Rita Gee, Theresa Markcum and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A graveside service was scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery in Paden. Rev. Tommy Eastep officiated the service.

Arrangements were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Prague, Oklahoma.