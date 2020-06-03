Funeral services for Ray Condict will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the parking lot of the Tom Condict Panther Dome in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Willis Ray Condict was born March 4, 1932 in Chandler, Oklahoma to Willie Hall Condict and Bertha Louella (Wallis) Condict. He passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home near Okemah at the age of 88.

Mr. Condict was a longtime resident of the Okemah and Cromwell area. He and Lena Mae Harrison were married July 9, 1951 in Okemah, Oklahoma. Mr. Condict was a bus driver for Butner Schools for 19 years and also opened the Eagle’s Nest Malt Shop in Cromwell. He also farmed and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing dominoes.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Tom Condict; three brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Lena Mae Condict of the home; two sons, Dennis Condict and wife Kim of Okemah and Tim Condict and Denise Ericson of Hodgen, Oklahoma; two daughters, Christy Jones and husband Charles of Okemah and Laura Dean and husband Ralph of Choctaw, Oklahoma; daughter in law, Pam Condict of Wagoner, Oklahoma; one brother, Wendell Condict and wife Betty of Moore, Oklahoma; two sisters, Linda Sue Groves and husband Elvin of Cromwell and Wilma Ruth Scott of Houston, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Charles Jones and assisted by Sue Beets.

Due to the COVID-19 governor’s phase two mandate; we would appreciate those who wish to attend; please practice social distancing and/or remain in your vehicles. Services will be live streamed via the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Facebook page.